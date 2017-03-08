Principal Vandevelde talks OSS’s new Pre-K program, open house events

There are a number of changes taking place at Our Saviour’s School, not only this month but in the near future.

Our Saviour’s recently announced the addition of the first Pre-K program and held an open house event last week.

Joining WLDS’ AM Conversation yesterday was Our Saviour’s Principal Stevie Vandevelde, who discussed the number of changes taking at the school.

“We are in the process of working with out architect to go out with bids. After those bids are received, work will start, hopefully later this month. We will be doing a tentative classroom set-up for the fall, where we will have some teachers in a temporary classroom within the building, then they’ll move to their final destination, hopefully over the Christmas Break. Everyone will be in the confines of our building though, just using some rooms that we haven’t used as classrooms before,” says Vandevelde.

Vandevelde expands on what Our Saviour’s will be adding to their building, as well as some of the advantages they could afford for students.

“We’ll be adding a science lab classroom, where we can have a room that we can basically do some more messy type of projects. We also are going to convert our library from a traditional library to what we call a ‘learning commons,’ where there will be more collaborative work space, more technology to provide that digital means of learning,” Vandevelde says.

According the Vandevelde, two smaller buildings on campus will eventually be taken down to allow more parking. Vandevelde believes it’s vital to have all of their programs and classrooms in the same building.

“I think it’s very important for many reasons. Safety security is one, but also, we provide music, P.E., computer classes, and students travel throughout the building, so we want them inside the building if there’s bad weather, that sort of thing. Also it allows our teachers to collaborate more and talk among themselves. It’s just going to make it much easier if they’re all in the same building,” says Vandevelde.

A second open house for incoming Kindergarteners will be held next Tuesday, March 14th at 6:30 p.m. Parents of incoming Kindergarteners are asked to arrive between 6 and 6:20 p.m. to register for the Kindergarten screening that will take place later in April.