Principles Established to bring together Citizens and Police

The framed proclamation of the 10 Principles will be hung in the JPD for each officer and citizen to see. The principles will be there to remind everyone of reaching toward equality in every tier of the criminal justice system.

The Jacksonville Police Department and the NAACP have come together to unite local citizens and law enforcement. Today, Police Chief Adam Mefford announced that the Jacksonville Police Department had adopted the 10 Shared Principles, a proclamation put together by the Illinois Association of the Chiefs of Police and the NAACP to ensure for smarter, results-based criminal justice and to end racial disparities at all levels in the criminal justice system.

The proclamation was signed by both groups back in March of last year. Chairman of the Legal Redress Committee and former local NAACP President Eric Robinson was on hand with his wife Secretary Delores Robinson and Vice President Ruth Linear. Robinson had this to say about the official announcement today.

“The principles have the vale of joining the community with the police department. Knowing that the officers will follow these guidelines will ease up some of the tension that is going on in this country today.”



Robinson hopes the adoption of the principles will bring about a new relationship between the community and the police department.

“It has been a lot of educating going on in our communities. People are teaching their children just keep your mouth shut. I do not think that is good within itself. I think that you should be able to communicate with the police. When I was growing up, the police were your friend. You get lost or whatever the situation is, there is always a policeman that can help you out. Over the past, it has become a rare event. A lot of young people are really afraid of the police now. So I think this is a step forward and it is picking up and spreading real well throughout Illinois and the rest of the country.”



Delores Robinson says its all a large part of the organization’s ongoing education and outreach efforts in the community to bring about fair equality and justice for everyone.

Chief Mefford said that after having visits at World Cafes and talking to Robinson and members of the NAACP, he recognized the importance of the principles even more.

“You recognize nationwide, statewide [and] locally, that there is a need for communities to work together. The principles are based on that, that mutual working together. Are we always going to get everything right here at the police department? Absolutely not. But when we instill these principles into the officers and we base our day to day activities knowing that if we follow these guidelines, it keeps the community safe, it keeps our officers safe, and it helps build better trust within the community.”



Mefford correlates the principles to the department’s current efforts towards community policing.

“One of our big pushes is to get the officers out into the community with our community policing programs. We feel it has been very successful. We recently had a survey done by one of the local colleges to see what level they felt the police department was at here in the community. We were very surprised to find that in a quarter mile area of our police sub station, we found a 75% favorable rating in the police department. So it shows that our community policing efforts out into the community are working and we also had a reduction in crime last year by 21%. So the facts speak for themselves when you put forth the effort.”.



Mefford, along with Mayor Andy Ezard and a half dozen members of the Jacksonville Police Department presented the NAACP representatives with a framed plaque signed by the Chief and the mayor indoctrinating the principles into the department’s codes.