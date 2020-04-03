Pritzker Announces AllIn Campaign, Ezike Urges Downstate To Social Distance

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday the All In 4 Illinois initiative. He said the new slogan has a website allin.illinois.gov where people can commit to the stay at home order with Facebook videos, signs, artwork, and celebrity videos. He said the new slogan was meant to bring some camaraderie during the state’s current social distancing directives.

Leader of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that she had spoken with Southern Illinois radio stations earlier in the day to promote the idea of social distancing despite some of the counties not seeing any cases. “Even in the southern and rural areas of the state, the virus is present. They should join all their fellow Illinoisans in staying at home so that we can all get back to normal on the other side of this pandemic. Today, we have added an additional 715 new cases and 16 additional deaths. That brings our Illinois totals to 7,695 cases and 157 lives lost.”

Macoupin and Jersey counties announced their first positive coronavirus cases yesterday. Ezike also asked for essential businesses to be diligent in checking employees for the coronavirus as clusters of cases continue to pop up at various locations around the state.

Morgan County health officials had no new cases to report as they continue to await test results on 12 individuals in the county. They did want to remind everyone to check with their physicians on the similarities between allergies, the flu, and COVID-19. All three has some similarities, but a couple of noticeable differences. Visit the the Morgan County Emergency Management Facebook Page for a graphic to compare the symptoms of each.