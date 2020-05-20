Pritzker Announces Modifications to Phase 3, Restaurants and Bars Allowed Outdoor Seating

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced modifications to phase three of the Restore Illinois Plan today.

During his daily COVID-19 update held in Springfield this afternoon, Pritzker cited the continued decrease in hospitalizations and the 7 day rolling rate of infection that has now fallen to 10.3% as he announced the modifications.

Pritzker says all four areas of the state are on track to move into phase three by the end of May. In phase three, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from sidewalks and masks and social distancing measures for staff must be continued to be followed.

Pritzker says he is encouraging municipalities and mayors to take whatever action possible to assist restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor seating, and says work is being done to determine how bars that do not have food service, may be able to open with outdoor seating options.

All state parks will reopen on May 29th, including concession services under the guidelines set for retail and food service businesses.

Boating and camping will be allowed for groups of up to ten people, coinciding with the planned ten person gathering limit already established in phase three.

Hair and nail salons, barber shops, spas and tattoo shops will be allowed to open so long as they follow IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits, and all retail stores will be allowed to open with these precautions in place.

Pritzker says in the coming days, the state will announce formal industry specific guidance for the re-openings, including guidance for workplaces and childcare for business owners and employees.