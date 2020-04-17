Pritzker Expected to Keep Schools Closed Through End of Current School Year

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce schools will be kept closed through the end of the current academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, sources are indicating Pritzker will make the announcement during his daily update either today or tomorrow.

The current stay at home order in effect, which includes prohibiting schools from in-person instruction, is set to expire on April 30th, which had been previously extended from the original date of April 7th.



According to the Sun-Times, Pritzker and his team have been working on the details this week for extending the closures, and are still deciding when to make the announcement.

All mandated standardized testing in the state has already been canceled for the remainder of the school year.

According to Sun-Times sources, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted this week that the decision was coming, and said she would like to be a part of the discussion.

Governor Pritzker gives his daily COVID-19 update each afternoon at 2:30 pm.