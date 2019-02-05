Pritzker Re-Ups Disaster Proclamation, Begins Federal Flood Damage Assessment

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced he would re-up his disaster proclamation for 36 counties in the state still combating floodwater. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reported that flood fighting, water-pumping activities and emergency protective measures are still ongoing in some areas. The areas that remain inaccessible continue to present life-safety issues for citizens, requiring sustained and specialized response capabilities by local emergency management agencies.

Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, and Scott counties all fall under the proclamation. Pritzker formally requested Federal Emergency Management to assist with damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties devastated by the extensive river flooding earlier in the week. The assessments, which will begin on Monday, will provide the documentation necessary to support a petition for federal assistance. Officials in the state are worried that federal assistance won’t meet the $19 million dollar threshold for help to come. Damage Assessment Teams, comprised of officials from FEMA, IEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be reviewing damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure for the majority of next week.