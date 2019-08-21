Pritzker Signs ‘Bank On’ Legislation

A new piece of legislation signed today is aiming to help Illinoisans find better banking options. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the “Bank On” legislation at the Devon Bank in Chicago today. Put together by Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza’s office, the bill was sponsored in the House by Democrat Debbie Meyers-Martin of Olympia Fields and Democratic State Senator Cristina Castro of Elgin in the Senate. Mendoza’s measure establishes a Bank On Illinois program, which will enable the Illinois Office of Comptroller to partner with banks, credit unions, consumer advocates and representatives of the community to certify financial products appropriate for consumers new to banking.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says it will allow Illinois citizens to have more consumer-friendly banking options allowing for savings and rebuilding of finances for working class citizens. “Predatory lending targets vulnerable populations all across the United States. Roughly 1 in 5 of Illinois households is under banked or unbanked; and unsavory lenders target them with high, long-term fees that can add up to tens of thousands of dollars over a lifetime. The days of leaving our residents behind are over. In signing this ‘Bank On’ legislation, we are becoming the first state in the nation to implement this model statewide. The ‘Bank On’ program will allow any Illinois resident to go online and plug in their address to find verified, quality banking options in their area. These low or no fee or no minimum balance accounts already exist all across our state. People just need the tools to find them. By building this certification, we are encouraging the financial institutions in our state to develop more consumer-friendly account options.”

Modeled after a similar program in San Francisco, Bank On programs certify products that provide fair financial service options, such as no maintenance fees, low minimum deposits, low or no overdraft fees and alternative IDs. They also provide secured personal loans — low-risk lending that allows consumers with low credit scores to begin rebuilding their credit. Mendoza says it will save Illinois families money. “This bill is designed to help consumers because 1 out of 5 households doesn’t use banks. Think about that – 1 out of 5. They pay fees to cash their checks or they use payday loan shops that charge outrageous interest rates or pawn shops or worse yet, auto title loan companies. Now, they’ll pay on average about $40,000 in fees over the course of a lifetime. That’s outrageous. That certainly makes it hard for that type of family to save money.”

The Community Bankers Association praised the new program. Mendoza noted that the legislation, which passed with no opposition, and bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly, will cost Illinois taxpayers nothing – and should improve the state’s economy by helping more families get on their feet. Lack of access to traditional banking is a problem in both rural and urban areas all over the state. Portions of Central Illinois have been measured to have nearly 30% of its population unbanked.