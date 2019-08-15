Pritzker Signs Bill Expanding Insurance Coverage for Tick-Borne Illnesses & Severe Allergies

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed more legislation on Tuesday to expand insurance coverage for two life threatening diseases. The laws require insurance companies in the state to cover costs for treatment for lyme disease and life threatening allergies.

The first law covers doctor visits for tick-borne illnesses like lyme disease. “Lyme Disease effects hundreds of Illinoisans each year, particularly in our farming communities. Antibiotics and treatments for late-stage Lyme Disease can be thousands of dollars for each patient, which without insurance coverage can be financially devastating for working families.”



The second requires epi-pen coverage for children with severe allergies. “To a child that cannot afford an epi-pen – one peanut, one bee sting, one exposure to latex can mean anaphylactic shock and potentially death. That’s unconscionable.”

The cost of epi-pens has risen by over 400 percent over the last decade according to a press release from the governor’s office. The governor said about 2 children per classroom has some sort of food allergy. The bills are meant to ensure that testing and treatments for these diseases do not financially disable a family, according to the governor.