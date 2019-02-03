Pritzker Signs Bill Furthering Equal Pay Movement for Women

A new state law aims to move Illinois towards equal pay for working women.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation forbidding employers to ask job applicants about their past salary. The new law, which will go into effect October 1st, ensures employees can discuss their salary, benefits, or other compensation with colleagues. A practice that some employers prohibit or discourage. According to a press release, women in the United States earn 79% of what men earn despite making up over half of the workforce. Disparities are even worse for female minority workers.

Pritzker says the bill will hopefully stop employers from hiring women at a discounted rate.

“The hiring process serves one purpose and one purpose only. Finding the best person for the job. It is no longer acceptable to wring quality work out of capable women at a discounted rate.”

Equal Pay Day, a national holiday celebrated by working women each year, signifies how far into the year women must work in order to earn what men earned in the previous year. This year, the day was celebrated on April 2nd. The bill helps to close the nearly 21% gap in pay by giving women the negotiation power that they have not received in the past according to statistics and reports from the Pew Research Center.