Pritzker Signs Bill Protecting Immigrants’ Identities Who Rent Property

Illinois joined California today in protecting immigrants’ identities who rent property. Senate Bill 3103 or the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Under the new law, landlords are prohibited from evicting or retaliating against a tenant based on their citizenship or immigration status. Landlords are also prohibited intimidating tenants by disclosing or threatening to disclose a tenant’s citizenship or immigration status to any person, entity or immigration or law enforcement agency.

“Where you were born has absolutely nothing to do with your ability to pay rent on time. Which is what the relationship between a landlord and a tenant should really be about. And I’m proud that, in signing this bill, we are making Illinois the first state in the mid-west to protect our immigrant tenants, and give them a little more relief in these tumultuous times.” Said Pritzker.

If the landlord engages in any prohibited conduct, the tenant may bring a civil action to seek any of the following remedies: actual damages for injury or loss suffered, a civil penalty up to $2,000 for each violation payable to the tenant, reasonable attorney’s fees and other equitable relief as the court may deem appropriate and just. The bill goes into effect immediately.