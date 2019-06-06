Pritzker Signs Budget and Constitutional Amendment For ‘Fair Tax’

New state legislation is already beginning to draw some ire from residents. Governor Pritzker touted the truly balanced budget yesterday during his visit to flood-ravaged portions of Scott County and Grafton yesterday.

“So much of the challenge that the State of Illinois has faced for many years now is the fact that we haven’t had a balanced budget. This budget that we passed is a truly balanced budget. In fact, we’ve got enough money as a result of the work that we did on the budget to pay down some of the debts that were racked up by prior administrations. It’s not as if we have solved all of the problems of the State of Illinois, but we’ve got a new beginning. Illinois is back.”

The state budget includes a $1600 pay increase for the 177 members of the Illinois General Assembly. The raise comes as a part of a 2.4% cost-of-living increase to the legislature’s base salary of $67,836. It’s the first pay increase for lawmakers since 2008. When House Democrats were questioned about the pay raise increase inclusion on Saturday, many said they were unaware of the raise. Republican Senator Dale Righter of Mattoon was the first to draw attention to the agreed-to COLA freeze from the past administration for state lawmakers. The Senate then passed separate legislation for the pay freeze to take effect. However, the House never took action on it.

Governor Pritzker signed the 40-billion dollar budget along with the Constitutional Amendment referendum to be sent to Illinois voters in November 2020 about the graduated income tax yesterday in Chicago.