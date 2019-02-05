Pritzker Signs Legislation Prohibiting Dumping of Coal Ash in IL

Toxic coal ash waste, the red material in the river bank, from Dynegy's Vermilion Power Plant in Oakwood, Illinois, can be seen leaking into the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River. Courtesy of the Prairie Rivers Network

Governor J.B. Pritzker continues to sign legislation each day from the Spring Session. Tuesday, Pritzker signed Senate Bill 9 which prohibits coal ash from being dumped into the environment.

Pritzker said to media during the signing that it was an effort to combat coal power plants from dumping the toxic by-product into waterways after President Trump’s administration had loosened restrictions on coal-burning power plants around the nation.

Under the law new coal ash regulations will be developed by the IEPA within eight months. The new law also directs funds into the Environmental Protection Permit and Inspection Fund to help IEPA run the program. Power plant owners will pay an initial fee of $50,000 for closed impoundments and $75,000 for those that haven’t completed closure. Annual fees will begin July 1, 2020. The annual fee is $25,000 for those that have not completed closure and $15,000 for each impoundment that’s closed but has not completed post-closure care.

Immediately after the bill was signed the Illinois Chamber of Commerce asked the governor’s office to reconsider wording on the new law. The organization claims that it actually impedes the state’s ability to clean up coal ash ponds in the state due to the clauses that complicate clean up actions by closed or in-operation coal-burning power plants. ICC President and CEO Todd Maisch urged lawmakers to put in a trailer bill to resolve the issues.