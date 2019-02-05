Pritzker Signs Research & Development Tax Credit Extension

Apprenticeship programs for businesses around the state got a major boost last week. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed S.B. 1591 that extended the state’s research and development tax credit, extending it for 5 years into 2027. It also added a provision for an apprenticeship tax credit. The apprenticeship credit will be up to $5000 per each employee with a cap at $5 million dollars a year. Business leaders around the state hailed the decision.

Governor Pritzker says it’s a move to stabilize the state’s workforce for the future. “My goal for state government is to make sure that we are a steady and supportive partner for businesses and to help create new jobs across our state, good-paying jobs; to build an economy an economy that works for everyone. I believe one of the most important mechanisms we can use to advance our state is workforce development. We have the most talented and dedicated workforce in the entire nation. We need to produce tens of thousands of new skilled workers each year for the next ten years at least to replace the highly skilled manufacturing workforce that’s retiring and to meet the growing demands for quality, talented employees for new businesses that will get start or will be coming to the State of Illinois.”

Pritzker also said the bill was a perfect way for Illinois to enter into partnership with private businesses.”The Apprenticeship Tax Credit is a key tool for putting the state’s workforce into the future. It operates in a way that allows the state to serve as a partner to the business community as it powers our economy forward. The one thing I know above everything else is it’s private industry and the private sector that creates jobs. It’s not government. Government creates the fundamental platform upon which people can start and grow businesses. It makes me proud to be able to do that as the governor of the State of Illinois, to work with private industry to help them create good paying jobs.”

State Senator Steve McClure and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer voted for the measure that passed both chambers of the state legislature at the end of May. The new act takes effect immediately.