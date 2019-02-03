Pritzker Vetoes First Bill, Signs 46 Others Last Week

Governor J.B. Pritzker vetoed his first bill this past Friday. Pritzker struck down a bill that would have prohibited the state from applying for federal waivers from the Affordable Care Act in order to reduce protections or coverage offered through the state employee group health insurance program. The bill was sponsored by Senate Republicans in order to ensure that state employees could not be denied cover or charged higher premiums due to pre-existing conditions or lose access to coverage mandated under the ACA. The prohibition would have also applied to coverage through the state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance program, according to language in the bill.

The State Journal Register reports that Pritzker had no intention to ever apply for such a waiver and that the bill would have taken away flexibility in administering the state’s insurance programs. Lawmakers will have an opportunity to override the veto when they return to session on October 28th. The Illinois Constitution will require a 3/5 majority in both houses to override the Governor’s veto.

Pritzker also signed 46 other bills into law yesterday including laws regulating personal robots, food product labeling when it comes to sesame, prohibition of commercial genetic testing companies from sharing information to health and life insurance companies without written consent, requiring single-occupancy bathrooms in public spaces to be unisex, eliminating the statute of limitation on felony sex crimes, and a bill allowing electronic monitoring in long term care residential facilities where dementia patients reside.