Pritzker Visits Quincy Veterans Home For Annual Memorial Day Picnic

Governor J.B. Pritzker made his second visit to Quincy’s Veteran Home on Friday. Pritzker attended the Veteran’s Home annual Memorial Day picnic on Friday. It marks the governor’s second visit to the home since taking office. Pritzker took tours of the Quincy facility back on March 14th with local officials to talk about potential updates to the facility and mitigating the state’s issues with Legionnaire’s Disease that had plagued the facility in recent years.

Pritzker took a question and answer session following brief remarks about his recent allotment of funds to the home in his capital spending proposal. “We put into our capital bill a significant investment in building a new facility, $230 million, for here at the Quincy Veteran Home facilities to keep our veterans safe and secure.”

Pritzker went on to chide former governor Bruce Rauner’s administration for truncating infrastructure funding to the entire state, including the Veteran’s Home. Prtizker also went on to address the ongoing legal battle over families that dealt with the Legionnaire’s outbreak. “We want to make sure that their are settlements for the families, so it really falls into the job of the Attorney General’s office to work through each case. Remember, each case is going to be a little bit different. The settlements that need to be reached are going to be somewhat complex one to another. I have encouraged the Attorney General and believe strongly that these families deserve to get settled with [soon]. They shouldn’t have to wait for the court system. I am hopeful that there will be an expeditious result.”

Pritzker is a son and grandson of Navy veterans. Pritzker said that the $230 million facility is the fulfillment of a campaign promise as well as a personal promise to take care of the state’s 700,000 veterans.