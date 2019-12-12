Prizker Declares Dec 12, 2019 Jessie White Day

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 12, 2019 at 2:11pm

Longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is being honored today.

Governor JB Pritzker, has proclaimed December 12, 2019 as ‘Jesse White Day’ in Illinois according to WICS TV 20 in Springfield.

The date has particular significance to White as it’s the 60th anniversary of the Jesse White Tumbling Team.

Pritzker said that “White has set a tremendous example for all of us to follow — not just as a public servant, but as a neighbor, a mentor and a friend,”

Pritzker, went on to say that today is meant to honor Secretary White’s dedication to lifting up youth, and to giving hope and inspiration to many parents and families. A cause the Governor said “stretches back before he ever swore an oath of office”

White began his long public service career as a paratrooper in 1958 in the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

He’s held the position of Illinois Secretary of State since 1999.