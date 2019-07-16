Prizker Pushes Residents to Report Flood Damages

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging residents to report flood damage to their county’s emergency management agencies. He says such action will increase the likelihood the state will qualify for federal disaster aid. According to the governor’s office obtained via the Associated Press, the state can qualify for federal assistance if the cost of flood damage in Illinois exceeds $19 million.

Pritzker noted in a statement Monday that Illinois hasn’t received a federal disaster declaration since 2013. Acting Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says previous experience has shown the importance of reporting damage, regardless of whether it is $200 or $20,000. Pritzker announced a 36 county gubernatorial disaster area back in March and again in June for areas impacted by the historic flooding.