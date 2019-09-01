Probation Programs Don’t Have Access to Drugs to Fight Addiction

A recent report collected by a criminal justice watchdog group says that opioid abusers on probation don’t have proper access to addiction-fighting medications. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority shared findings recently that from a survey of 26 Illinois probation department directors on how probation departments respond to clients with Opioid Abuse Disorders in the state don’t have proper – if any – access to methadone, Buprenorphrine, and naltrexone – 3 common drugs used to fight the addiction.

Those on probation have barriers to receive the medications, according to the report, because local and county offices have a lack of medical personnel experience, high costs of the drugs, possess a need for guidance on medications, and stringent regulations prohibiting medication use while on probation.

The study showed that roughly 28% of probationers in the state are sentenced based on drug related offenses. Turning to a more regional outlook, roughly 52% of people on probation in West Central Illinois are on probation for drug-related offenses. Smaller, rural communities and counties were impacted by the lack of medication the most compared to their more urban counterparts.

The research strongly suggests that access to these medications would possibly help curb the ongoing opioid epidemic by allowing probation clients to be more stabilized, increase engagement in behavioral therapies, better adhere to other probation requirements, and have improved outcomes including reduced recidivism and mortality.