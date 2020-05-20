Program Approved to Allow SNAP Recipients to Buy Food Online

SNAP food assistance recipients will soon be able to buy food online.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced today the federal government has approved an Illinois plan allowing SNAP recipients to purchase food from participating online retailers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved IDHS’ SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer Online implementation plan, which will give SNAP customers the ability to enter their PIN number to order groceries online.

Pritzker says the program gives Illinoisans the ability to shop a little easier and safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the the option to buy food online is a permanent new feature to the SNAP program in Illinois.

According to the announcement, all SNAP recipients with Link cards in Illinois will be able to participate in the program beginning on June 2nd. Link customers will receive an alert when they can begin to use their card online for food orders. Traditional SNAP purchasing will continue.

Walmart and Amazon have agreed to accept online orders in Illinois. IDHS officials say any food retailers in the state are being encouraged to join the online program and can find more information at http://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot