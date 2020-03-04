Proposed Bill Would Give Volunteer First Responders Tax Credit

Volunteer firefighters and EMT’s may receive a tax break if a new bill in the General Assembly becomes law.

Senate Bill 3224 was introduced by Republican Senator Jason Barickamn on February 12th, and calls for an amendment to the Illinois Income Tax Act to allow for volunteer firefighters and EMS providers to receive a $500.00 credit during the taxable year they served.

According to WAND TV since the bill provides for a tax credit, and not a deduction, it would provide a direct reduction in the amount of taxes owed by volunteer first responders.

Barickman says that the legislation is intended to help offset equipment and training costs that volunteer fire and EMS providers pay out of pocket while receiving little or no pay for their services of protecting the public.

The bill is being co-sponsored by eight other Senators, including 48th District Senator Andy Manar. All eight co-sponsors are Democrats.

Senate Bill 3224 has been assigned to the Revenue Subcommittee on Tax Exemptions and Credits for consideration.