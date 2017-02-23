Protest Planned Outside LaHood Event

Congressman Darin LaHood will be speaking to the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce this afternoon at 3:30. LaHood is expected to give an update on what is happening in Washington in regards to tax reform and healthcare.

An advocacy organization has planned a protest outside the Chamber starting at 3. Organizing For Action is a non-partisan issue advocacy organization that plans to gather outside the chamber to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Organizing For Action released a statement saying quote “With so many families’ health care on the line, lawmakers who are on this crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act owe it to the citizens they represent to provide a clear and comprehensive explanation of their plan to ensure Americans don’t lose quality, affordable coverage.”

Organizing For Action is hopeful Congressman LaHood will address his constituents concerns after speaking to the members of the Chamber of Commerce.