Ptacek Delivers Survey Results

District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek presented the results of the school boundary surveys to the board of education last night. 220 surveys, gauging the communities thoughts on where to draw school district boundaries, were returned to the district.

Ptacek says the results of the surveys speak for themselves.

Ptacek says there were some scenarios that have been eliminated based on the survey results.

Ptaced says the final choice between the remaining options will probably come down to the numbers.

The board also discussed the possibility of purchasing the modular classrooms at Turner elementary school that currently house the 8th grade classes. A special meeting of the board was called for next Wednesday for more discussion of the purchase.