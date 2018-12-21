Ptacek on Jacksonville being his home, reuniting with Craig Albers

Jacksonville School District 117 will not need to worry about a lack of leadership in the district for a considerable amount of time.

Wednesday evening, District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek’s time in Jacksonville was confirmed to be extended, as he has signed a new contract with the district to remain as Superintendent through July 1st, 2024.

After a number of years working as an educational administrator, Ptacek made Jacksonville home for him and his family in April of 2013. Since then, he has led the district through many changes and improvements and has now proven his dedication to the local and area community.

Ptacek says he is grateful that Jacksonville opened their arms to him and his family.

“When I began the interview process here in Jacksonville in 2013, I said one of our goals was to find a hometown for me and my family. I grew up military, and the family moved around a lot. My family had also been moving around quite a bit. My youngest is in 8th grade, and my youngest is a freshman, and it’s wonderful to be in a place and allow them to finish their school careers in one location. My wife and I love it here, and we now consider Jacksonville our hometown. That’s on a personal level. On a professional level, I would not dare to look anywhere else when I am working with a school board where I enjoy all of our board meetings. I thoroughly enjoy working with the Board members, I’m excited to welcome the two new additions in April, and I just have such a wonderful staff throughout the district and I love coming to work every day.”

Ptacek also offers his thoughts on Craig Albers rejoining the Board for the next three Board meetings.

“It’s been four years since Craig left the Board. Craig was one of the Board members who hired me and was here for the referendum. And, of course, he was here when I was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiation. Seeing him brought me a nice sense of nostalgia, and I look forward to working with him again over the next few months.”

Albers will vacate the seat at the April Board meeting, as Heather Leonard and Bob McBride will take their places on the Board. Debra Maul is the other Board member who has decided to retire.