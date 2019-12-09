Ptacek Received Clarification on Isolation Rule From ISBE

Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that the Illinois State Board of Education has clarified the new seclusion rule with him today. Ptacek said via a Facebook post to our story this morning that in-school suspensions and lunch detentions are not impacted by the new rules. He said that the new directive was a communication error rather than an intrusion into commonly used reprimands for students that have been standard practice for a long time. Ptacek says he supports their efforts to stop certain practices that are harmful in certain schools. He said that ISBE will be in contact with the district’s attorneys to further clarify any other confusion on the directive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

