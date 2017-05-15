Ptacek Releases Third Online Re-boundary Presentation

Superintendent Steve Ptacek has released his third online presentation on the District Wide Re-Boundary Process.

In the presentation, which can be viewed as either a PowerPoint or as a YouTube video on the jsd117.com website, Ptacek explains what went on in the most recent Re-boundary Committee meeting.

Ptacek presents that the focus was on making preliminary boundaries, and where to start on that. He also explains on the committee came up with standards for these boundaries to be built around. Murrayville-Woodson was the first school whose boundary was preliminarily set, and Ptacek explains how exactly the board came to the boundary line that it came to.

This, and more information about how the committee plans to make the boundaries, who is on this committee, and how the committee plans to display information to the public, is all in the presentation which you can find by clicking here.

