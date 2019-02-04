Ptacek Talks School Improvements over the Summer

Jacksonville’s schools are nearing time to be filled with students once again.

With the first day of classes nearly 2 weeks away in an early start to the school year, many of the schools have seen some improvements over the summer. Steve Ptacek, superintendent of District 117, said it’s been a slow summer compared to years past but many major projects still got completed.

Ptacek said a big life-health-safety issue was being completed at Washington School over the next two weeks.

“Washington has had a major exterior masonry job done. Our architect definitely was concerned with some of the old stonework and its long term stability. It was not an immediate rush and we were not immediately putting anybody who was around the school in jeopardy, but it definitely was saying that over the next couple years, it could start to become a hazardous situation because a lot of intricate masonry that is up very high, if it were to start crumbling and falling it could create a hazard. So, we got to the point that we had to do the complete job on all of the masonry problems on the exterior of Washington. It was a 960,000 dollar job that was pretty much the last remnants of the last bond sale from the sales tax. We have got about 500,000 to 600,000 dollars left in that bond.”

Eisenhower will no longer have to deal with standing water issues in the parking lot.

“The Eisenhower parking lot, even without the sales tax we had regular summer maintenance that was happening, and that has been pushed off for years. So this year we will not have Lake Eisenhower following a rainstorm. People could not get to their cars after rainstorms in Eisenhower it was so bad. There would be three to four inches of rain around people’s cars it was so bad.”

South also saw a major update to their facilities, as well.

“They worked on South Jacksonville and part of the South Jacksonville project that they could not get done was finishing the gym floor which was originally part of the project and the new South Jacksonville parking lot was finished. Other than that, it has been a pretty routine summer.”

Ptacek explained that the district can’t take out loans for safety issues like other districts.

“We are a district that can not sell health life safety bonds so we have to go through the process of having an architect involved. We have to have health life safety approval and amendments and we are able to use a small portion of our levee every year that goes into the health life safety account. Still, it is not a loan. It is still being paid out of our fund balance. We are one of the rare districts in this situation that can not take out loans at all. [That includes] any debt to pay for our health life safety issues, which almost all of the districts can due to how the law was passed for tax caps in 1996.”

Despite the inability to get loans, the district was still able to contract the work for the special stone pillars at the school through some of their district savings and remnants of a bond payment. Ptacek says the work and other minor details in the buildings should be finished completely by the time school begins in a few weeks despite the early start.