Ptacek Wonders if TOO Much Tech is in Schools

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says there is such a thing as too much technology in the schools.

Ptacek last week said he does not foresee a day in which schooling will be done remotely. He believes there is an importance of that teacher-student relationship, that can’t be duplicated without the one on one experience.

Ptacek says schools, in general, have gone too far with technology. He says students, for the most opart, know techology. He says what they lack is the one on one contact.

Ptacek says that classroom relationship is important. He says tech is important, and is readily available. But, he adds that students remember teachers, not computers.

Jacksonville school district 117 2019-20 year starts next Monday with teachers’ meetings. Students are due back next Wednesday.