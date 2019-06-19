Public hearing for next fiscal year budget set as part of tonight’s meeting

Part of the School District 117 Board meeting tonight is the next fiscal year budget.

A public hearing will begin after the Board gets out of a closed session for committees.

The process of confirming the next Fiscal Year Budget happens at this time every year.

Part of this process is a public hearing for comments and questions for the Board.

Other items of discussion this evening for the District 117 board of education include an announcement of a special public hearing in July and several topics related to food services.

Among the action items for the meeting this evening, a memorandum of understanding will be addressed regarding an assistant golf coach for the Jacksonville High School girls’ golf team. Appointment of a suspension hearing officer is another action item. The replacement of the Drive Lane and Teacher Parking Lot at Eisenhower Elementary School, among other seal coating projects for parking lots at JHS and Eisenhower will also be addressed this evening.