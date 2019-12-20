Public Schools Foundation Announces Matching Donation Funds Through Years End

Now through the end of 2019, donations to a local foundation aimed at supporting public schools could be worth double, meaning more support for students.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is now offering a Matching Donation Campaign through the end of this year.

Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Amy Albers says that the new campaign will hopefully boost end of the year contributions, thanks to action taken personally by the Board of Directors.

“This is the first year the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation has had the ability to run a matching annual campaign. The Board of Directors has donated out of their own pockets, $5,000.00 to match donations that come in through the end of 2019.

All the funds that we raise during our annual campaign are used to run the programs that the Foundation supports, and that is a variety from coats and shoes for needy students, to technology to support for special education, to teacher grants and scholarships. It is just a wide variety that we are able to support because of the donations from this annual campaign.”

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is a non-for profit organization that is independent from district 117, which means that donations to the foundation are tax deductible.

Albers says that the J.P.S.F. works closely with the school district to make sure the needs of District 117 students are met.

“The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation’s sole purpose is to support the students and educators in District 117. That may be student basic needs like coats, shoes, hats or gloves, it may be classroom supplies, the teacher grants or scholarships. There are a variety of ways we are able to support the students and teachers of District 117.

We are a separate not-for-profit ran by a separate Board of Directors comprised of community members and our focus is how can we help,”

Donations to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation can be mailed or dropped off to their office located at 211 W. State Street in Jacksonville.

Donations can also be made online with a debit or credit card. To make an online donation, or to learn more about the Foundation, visit the Public Schools Foundation’s link through www.jsd117.org. All donations are tax-deductible.