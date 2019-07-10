Queen Pageant Kicks off Morgan County Fair

The Morgan County Fair kicked off in earnest last night. The Morgan County Fair Queen Pageant began the major grand stand activities for the week. With special guest host Joe Crain leading the festivities for the 61st annual pageant, things got started to a loud applause.

The winners of last night’s pageant was Lori Jackson, daughter of Mark and Donna Jackson of Jacksonville. Named first runner-up was Sydney Hembrough, daughter of Doug and Lesley Hembrough of Jacksonville, and second runner-up was Courtney Privia, daughter of Chris Privia of Arenzville and Angel Privia of Jacksonville. Overall, there were 6 contestants in the queen pageant.

13 year old Our Saviour’s student Kayla Brackett, daughter of Brandon and Elizabeth Brackett of Jacksonville and Jennifer Gross of Jacksonville, was crowned the 2019 Junior Miss. Named first runner-up was Macey Long, daughter of Rachael and Matt Long of South Jacksonville, and second runner-up was Adisyn Tapscott, daughter of Jennifer Tapscott of Jacksonville and Luke and Amy Tapscott of Jacksonville.

Another Our Saviour’s student took home a crown, 6 year old Aleah Walls, daughter of Hillary Stice and Mick Walls of Jacksonville, was crowned the 2019 Little Miss. Walls was one of a crowded field of 15 contestants, the most the pageant has seen in recent years.

The pageant bid farewell to outgoing queen Savanna Long, junior miss Bella Evans, and little miss Chloe Buhlig. Festivities for the fair continue this morning with the Antique Tractor Parade at 8AM, a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 at the fair office, and Parrothead Night tonight beginning at 6PM with a talent contest at 7PM.