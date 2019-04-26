Questions being raised about some South Jacksonville trustee election tactics

The President of the Village of South Jacksonville was pressed for answers about the campaign advertisements and mailers sent by trustee candidates in the consolidated election.

Tyson Manker is an attorney and a key figure in the resignation of three Village leaders who avoided criminal prosecution for mishandling village funds and prohibited political activity.

Manker sent a letter to a South Jacksonville trustee and a trustee-elect that was added into the minutes by trustee Paula Stewart during Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting.

The letter was originally sent to Stewart and trustee-elect Todd Warrick on April 3rd.

In the letter, Manker details a series of campaign ads distributed throughout the village.

There is wording in the ads that says, “Paid for by the Citizens for South Jacksonville”.

Manker describes this as troubling, saying the words immediately caught his attention and appeared, because it was not done for all candidates, as an official village endorsement.

Manker explains the idea that some may see this wording, “Paid for by the Citizens for South Jacksonville”, as a political group specifically claiming to represent the village interests.

Because of this, the group should be completely bipartisan and neutral about elections.

Manker says contact has been made with the State Board of Elections about this issue.