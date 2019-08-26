Quincy Man Convicted of Solicitation of a Minor in Pike County

A Quincy man will now have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to indecent solicitation of a minor in Pike County. Jeffrey Peters, 48, of Quincy plead guilty to 2 counts of grooming a minor and 1 count of indecent solicitation of a child in Pike County court this week. Several other charges against Peters in the plea were dismissed.

Quincy Police told WGEM News in Quincy that Peters was sentenced to 30 months probation, a $1,000 fine plus fees, and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with persons under 18 years of age.

Peters will also now be required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 10 years.

Peters was arrested on April 23 without incident on an outstanding warrant for indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and distribution of harmful material to a minor.

Police said they arrested him after investigating internet conversations between an adult male and a minor under the age of 17 from Pleasant Hill, Illinois.