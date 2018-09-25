Raceway ordinance, Jax Fire Dept ceremony highlight city council meeting

An ordinance regarding the local raceway, as well as a ceremony for Jacksonville firefighters highlighted last night’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

On what was otherwise a rather light night, the Jacksonville city council, specifically Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, brought to light a few topics of discussion when it comes to the Jacksonville Speedway and the ordinance that limits how late the racetrack to continue running races at last night’s meeting. Towards the tail end of last night’s meeting, Mayor Ezard brought this issue to the attention of the city council members, noting that he decided to fine the Jacksonville Speedway in recent weeks for running races past 11 p.m., thus violating the city’s ordinance.

However, Mayor Ezard says that while he fined the racetrack recently, there may be something that could be done to alter the ordinance and resolve the issue.

Ezard says the issue is with the noise generated by these races late at night. He says it’s rather rare for the speedway to run races past their allotted time.

Also at last night’s meeting, Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills gave a presentation to a number of men and women on the local fire unit, honoring various retirements and promotions with the city’s firefighting team.