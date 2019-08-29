Railroad Work in and out of Jacksonville

Burlington-Norfolk-Southern-Sante Fe railroad crews are finishing work on line repairs over the next two weeks.

Crews have been in Jacksonville replacing and repairing rails.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says crews are working near the North Clay, North East and Brown Street crossings through tomorrow.

The work shifts toward Howe, Johnson, and Black’s Lane next week.

Motorists should be aware, in case there are any delays.

