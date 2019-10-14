Rally For Robbie This Saturday

The Illinois College Men’s Soccer Team is working to help one of their own. The Illinois College men’s soccer team will celebrate the career of Robbie Lopez and raise funds for his medical treatment on October 20 when the Blueboys host Beloit College at England Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

Lopez was a three-year member of the team and was working his way back from a knee injury in his junior season last year but was diagnosed with brain cancer over the summer, according to a press release from the Illinois College Athletic Department. Lopez is currently undergoing treatment to beat the disease.

T-shirts with the “Rally for Robbie” slogan have been on sale and a limited supply will be available the day of the match. The Blueboys hope to fill the crowd with those shirts as he celebrates his own personal Senior Day with his family as well as his brother and teammate Christian Lopez. All proceeds from the sales will go to help offset his family’s medical expenses as he continues his treatments.