Raoul Among 18 Attorneys General Supporting California Prop 63 Large Magazine Ban

Illinois’ Attorney General is joining in a national gun control fight. Kwame Raoul announced that he would support California’s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines. Proposition 63 in California would prohibit the sale of large magazines – those that hold more than 10 rounds – in 2020. California’s state legislature passed the measure in May. However, State courts have struck down the proposition to allow enforcement of the ban.

Raoul is among 18 attorneys general in the U.S. Who have voiced support of the ban calling it a protective measure for residents, especially in cases of mass shootings. The group says that enacting the ban doesn’t prohibit Second Amendment rights of citizens and is rather a measure of prevention of gun violence. The group says by regulating magazine size, the ban would provide a measure of public safety.