Raoul Begins Probe Into Juul

The Illinois Attorney General has begun an independent investigation into a large e-cigarette manufacturer. Kwame Raoul’s office announced earlier this past week that it would be investigating e-cigarette JUUL after a recent death in the state. Raoul’s office is probing how the manufacturer became so popular so quickly with teenage vaping consumers.

The company also is being investigated by members of Congress and federal health regulators and faces separate lawsuits from Juul users, both teens and adults. A senior Illinois law enforcement official described to the Illinois Associated Press a wide-ranging inquiry being conducted by the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul that is centered on whether Juul violated state consumer fraud laws and other statutes by designing and marketing its products to appeal to underage teens. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that 193 teens and adults in 22 states including Illinois have contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping. However, they said a clear-cut common cause of the illnesses hasn’t been identified and that they are being called “potential cases” that are still under investigation. A CDC official said no specific product has been identified or conclusively linked to the illnesses while noting that a number of the people who got sick had vaped a substance containing THC – the hallucinogenic found in marijuana. Illinois Department of Public Health Direct Dr. Enzike Engozi has called vaping an “epidemic” among teens. Raoul’s investigation began in the Spring and has not coordinated with six other states bringing about similar lawsuits and probes into the e-cigarette giant.