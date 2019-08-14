Raoul Joins Coalition Asking for NYC Sovereignty on Gun Rights

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 13 attorneys general, yesterday announced an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting New York City’s right to enact their own gun safety regulations separate from the U.S. Constitution. In the brief, Raoul and the coalition argue that New York City’s independence and sovereignty must be respected as it seeks to ensure the safety of its residents.

Raoul and the coalition filed the amicus brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to uphold a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling which held that states and localities can impose certain types of firearm regulations when they are substantially related to an important government objective, such as the

protection of their citizens. In the amicus brief, Raoul and the states argue that the Supreme Court has made clear that state and local governments throughout the nation may tailor their firearm safety regulations to deal with varying circumstances in each local jurisdiction.