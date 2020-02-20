Raoul Lawsuit Aims to Shut Down Liberty Power LLC

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing to shut down an alternative energy supplier over deceptive practices. Raoul is suing to have Liberty Power Holdings LLC shut down after it deceived several thousand customers by having them sign contracts believing they would be saving money on their electric bills. Raoul’s Cook County lawsuit alleges Liberty’s sales agents intentionally deceive customers by pretending to represent customers’ utility companies, lying to customers about what they are currently paying for electricity, and even forging customers’ signatures on contracts. Liberty’s tactics have resulted in customers; frequently seniors; around the state being locked into lengthy overpriced sales contracts.

According to Raoul, since 2012, Liberty’s customers have paid more than $77 million more than if they had remained with the utility (typically, ComEd or Ameren). Raoul’s office has investigated thousands of recorded sales pitches delivered through telemarketing calls and door-to-door-sales, and indoor kiosks at retailers. Raoul is asking for full restitution and to have Liberty’s business license in the state to be revoked. Liberty is the 5th lawsuit to be filed by Raoul against an alternative energy supplier in the state. This lawsuit comes on the heels of the new Home Energy Affordability and Transparency Act, that gives Raoul’s office more oversight in combating fraudulent claims by alternative energy suppliers. Liberty Power has previously solicited customers in Morgan County.