Raoul Seeks Injunction on New SNAP Benefits Rule

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining several other states in a lawsuit against the federal government on new regulations governing SNAP food benefits. The lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture’s new rules in limiting state’s abilities to extend SNAP benefits beyond a three-month period for certain adults is being filed by 18 states.

The rule, expected to go into effect in April, limits states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to receive benefits. There are over 140,000 residents in the affected category in the state; they’re able-bodied without dependents.

The lawsuit claims the rule undermines the nutrition program’s intent and the U.S. Department of Agriculture violated the rulemaking process. The complaint said the loss of SNAP benefits will lead to more homeless as people divert their limited means to food instead of housing. The lawsuit, which names the USDA and its secretary, seeks an injunction.