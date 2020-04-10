Raoul Warns of Stimulus Check Scams

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says that scammers are trying to take Illinois residents’ CARES Act stimulus checks. The one-time direct deposit payments will be made to millions of Americans by the federal government. The checks will be $1200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples, plus an additional $500 per child. The payments will be available for individuals who earn up to $75,000 per year and married couples who earn up to $150,000 per year.

Raoul urges residents to not respond to email messages, text messages, letters or phone calls that claim to include information about the COVID-19 stimulus package and request personal information or prompt recipients to click on a link. Raoul says that the messages are simply trying to steal personal information. Clicking links or opening attachments included in such messages also could result in people inadvertently downloading dangerous malware onto their computers or phones, which compromises the security of everything stored on their devices.

Raoul says that you do not have to pay money to receive the check, the federal government will not demand personal information first, there is no application process, and there is no need to apply for the stimulus money. Raoul says that any questions about the stimulus check should be directed to IRS.gov. If you have been a target of a stimulus check scam, Raoul says to report it by visiting illinoisattorneygeneral.gov and provide as much information as possible.