Rauner Delivers Budget Address

Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his third Budget Address today. Rauner praised lawmakers for working with their partners across the aisle to work towards a balanced budget.

“For the first time, legislators from both parties are standing together to say that Illinois must have structural change to grow our economy and create good jobs in every part of our state. That budgets must be truly balanced for the long term – and that to achieve balanced budgets, changes must be made to fix our broken system.”

Illinois’ newly elected Comptroller, Susana Mendoza, recently said that Rauner is failing to uphold one of his most basic constitutional duties which is preparing and submitting a balanced budget proposal to the General Assembly.

Rauner says that Illinois has to stop playing the blame game and look to the future.

“This isn’t about pointing fingers or assigning blame. We are where we are. It’s not about the past; it’s about how we move forward together. It’s not going to help us move forward if right after this speech, Democrats run to the media claiming we’ve never proposed a plan to balance the budget. And it’s not going to help us move forward if Republicans run to the media to point out that the Democratic legislature’s never passed a balanced budget. People want to see us get something done”

Illinios has not had a state budget since July of 2015 the state Government continues operating mostly through court orders and spending appropriations.

