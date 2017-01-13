Rauner to Tour Illinois Schools

Governor Bruce Rauner is announcing plans to do a “Learning Tour” of schools throughout the state, to highlight the hard work and creativity of teachers and students.

Rauner plans to visit classrooms from kindergarten through 12th grade and is asking students to submit videos showcasing what they are learning and how. Rauner says the videos should center around the unique ways Illinois students learn, either inside or outside the classroom. The video submissions will determine where the Governor goes to learn first.

Entries should be no longer than 5 minutes in length and will be accepted through February 10th at 5 p.m. Three finalist will be selected and posted to the Governor’s Facebook page for the the people of Illinois to choose a winner. Video entries should be submitted to govclassroomvisit@illinois.gov