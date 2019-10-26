RECALL Alert: Great Value Turkey & Pork Sausage Patties Recalled for Salmonella

WAND-TV Decatur reports that nearly 6,500 pounds produced by George’s Prepared Foods, and sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart, have been recalled due to possible contamination with Salmonella, according to the USDA.

The recalled products were produced between April 19 and May 9 of 2019, according to a release from the USDA. The packaging on all three products included the brand name “Great Value” stamped on it.

The following pork sausage and turkey patties were included in the recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The smaller package of pork sausage patties had an expiration date of October 16. The family-sized version had use-day dates of their either November 3 or November 5. The recommended use-by date on the breakfast turkey patties was October 24. The USDA explained in a news release that the packaging included the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on it.

In a press release from George’s Foods, a batch of Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties and Great Value Original Breakfast Turkey Patties tested positive for possible salmonella contamination. The impacted product was isolated at a “third-party cold storage facility” but the company says that the product was mistakenly shipped out to retailers.

There have been no reported illnesses yet. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and are urged to return them to the place of purchase or throw them out.