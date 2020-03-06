Recent Cell Service Issues Should End Soon

Frustrated cellular customers in the Morgan County area should start to see their service get back to normal soon.

Work is continuing on the tower adjacent to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office as it is upgraded with 5G antennas. 5G or fifth generation wireless technology that is intended to bring faster service to the area.

Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty says that the system was originally set to be offline overnight Wednesday evening, however high winds slowed progress and the system did not come back online until late Thursday evening.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier is reporting that the AT&T outage website is reporting that normal service should be fully restored in the area by sometime Saturday.