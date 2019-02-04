Recently Released Sex Offender Arrested on Loitering, Failure to Register Charges in Pike County

A Pike County man was arrested Thursday for not complying with sex offender registration laws. 48 year old Scott A Bricking of Griggsville was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender at a new address and for sex offender loitering within 500 feet of a public park.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, Bricking was reported by several local residents for not staying at his registered residence in Griggsville. On Thursday, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies located Bricking in Baylis at about noon and arrested him on the failure charges. After further investigation, they found that Bricking had not been staying at the registered residence. Chief Deputy Zack Orr credited the general public for cooperating and reporting the crime to law enforcement.

Bricking was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections on July 3rd after serving more than 20 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual assault. Bricking is being lodged at the Pike County Jail.