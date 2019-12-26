Record High Temps Set Across Illinois On Christmas Day

Unseasonably warm temperatures set records across portions of the Midwest yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, Springfield broke their 37 year old record high temperature of 62 set in 1982 with a high of 64 degrees yesterday. Jacksonville’s high was 65 yesterday, 2 degrees short of the all-time record of 67 set back in 1936. The temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above average for this time of year.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say a strong jet stream is driving warmer air up from the Gulf of Mexico bringing the early Spring-like weather pattern. Peoria, Quincy, Moline, and Rockford all reached record high temperatures for Christmas. More seasonable weather patterns are expected to move in after a system of precipitation is expected to move across the area beginning on Friday. Jacksonville has a chance to eclipse its record high temperature today of 66 set back in 1942.