Recycling Examined by Jax Council

By Gary Scott on March 8 at 10:24am

A Jacksonville alderwoman is urging city residents to complete surveys about recycling in Jacksonville.

The surveys were sent out with water and sewer bills.

The city is being helped by classes from Illinois College. Alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal says recycling response now in the city is low, running anywhere between 15 and 25 percent.

Area Sanitation currently charges the city close to $70-thousand as part of the recycling program.

Oldenettal says it’s time to ask tough questions. One of those, are residents willing to pay for recycling?

Alderwoman Oldenettal doubts the set-up of large recycling bins will work because people abuse them.

She says the survey needs to be returned by no later than April 10th.

They can be returned in the water bills, or to the water department in person. They can also be dropped off at County Market.