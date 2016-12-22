Red Cross Assisting Victims of Exeter Fire

American Red Cross volunteers responded to a house fire yesterday in Scott County and are currently assisting two adults and two children. The fire occurred yesterday afternoon on East Street in Exeter. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

After a home fire, Red Cross volunteers ensure that everyone affected has a safe place to stay, food, clothing and emotional support.

Bryan Soady, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois, says specially trained Red Cross Volunteers respond to house fires all too often.

Soady explains how the Red Cross helps the survivors of fires.

The American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois on average helps more than 400 families annually after a disaster. Wlds will keep you updated on details of the Exeter house fire as they become available.