Red Kettle campaign comes up a bit short of goal, still ways to donate

The Salvation Army’s 2018 Red Kettle campaign came up slightly short of its goal this year, however there are still ways to donate.

Over the past month or so, volunteers for the local Salvation Army have been stationed at various locations around Jacksonville, ringing bells for the annual Red Kettle campaign. The goal for the 2018 Red Kettle campaign was set at $90-thousand dollars, and bells have been ringing since before Thanksgiving. With the final ringing day on Christmas Eve, the local Red Kettle campaign is gathering the final numbers for this year.

Major Katie Pinkston with the Salvation Army says that, while this year’s campaign came up a bit short of its goal, she’s still pleased with the overall effort.

Pinkston says that the Salvation Army is extending gratitude to everyone who took the time to either donate, or volunteer to ring bells.

Pinkston reminds folks that the money raised for the annual Red Kettle campaign stays local to Jacksonville, and goes to help with programs throughout the entire year

As for the various ways people can continue to donate, checks can be mailed to the Salvation Army at 331 West Douglas, or at P.O. Box 220. The Salvation Army also welcomes area residents to their office, at 331 West Douglas, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.